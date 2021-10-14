UrduPoint.com

Officials In 3 Myanmar Townships Order All Americans To Leave - State Dept.

Thu 14th October 2021

Americans in Myanmar should comply with expulsion orders from authorities responsible for three townships and avoid transiting the region in southern Myanmar, the State Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Americans in Myanmar should comply with expulsion orders from authorities responsible for three townships and avoid transiting the region in southern Myanmar, the State Department said on Thursday.

"The Embassy advises all Americans that immigration authorities instructed U.S. citizens to depart three townships in Tanintharyi Region. On October 11, the Tanintharyi regime regional government instructed foreigners, including US citizens, to depart Dawei, Laung Lone, & Thayet Chaung townships effective immediately citing security concerns and their stated inability to guarantee the safety of foreigners," the department said in a travel notice.

The notice also advised all US nationals against travel to or through the three townships, and urged vigilance throughout Tanintharyi Region. The region lies in a narrow peninsula in southern Myanmar bordering the Andaman Sea, the notice said.

An armed insurgency by the Karen ethnic minority is active in the region, according to the State Department website.

The State Department already advises all Americans against travel to Myanmar.

