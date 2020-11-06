KEMEROVO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Officials in the Russian city of Kemerovo are trying to establish the source of pollution that has entered the Iskitimka river, where the water has turned red, the press service of the mayor's office told Sputnik.

"The task force has already started exploring the water to establish the source of pollution. The information will also be sent to the Rospotrebnadzor [Russian public health watchdog] department," the statement said.

Images of the river purportedly showing the water to be red have been spread on social networks.