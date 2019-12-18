UrduPoint.com
Officials Involved In Sputnik Estonia Situation Should Be Declared Undesirable - Lawmaker

Wed 18th December 2019 | 10:06 PM

Officials involved in the situation around Sputnik Estonia should be declared personae non gratae, member of the Russian upper house's state sovereignty protection commission, Oleg Morozov, told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Officials involved in the situation around Sputnik Estonia should be declared personae non gratae, member of the Russian upper house's state sovereignty protection commission, Oleg Morozov, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Sputnik Estonia employees received letters from the management of the Police Department and the Border Guard of Estonia with direct threats of initiating criminal proceedings against them if they did not terminate their labor relations with the parent organization, the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, by January 1, 2020.

As justification for these actions, sanctions imposed by the European Union on March 17, 2014 against a number of individuals and legal entities in the light of events in Ukraine were mentioned.

"This is an unprecedented pressure on the media, violating all the so-called European values in terms of freedom of speech and human rights to receive information. Under the pretext of sanctions, they simply shut journalists' mouths... It would be useful to declare the Estonian officials involved in this decision personae non gratae," Morozov said.

More Stories From World

