UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Officials Say 87 People Killed In June 3 Military Attack On Protesters In Sudan - Reports

Sumaira FH 10 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 09:04 PM

Officials Say 87 People Killed in June 3 Military Attack on Protesters in Sudan - Reports

A total of 87 people were killed in the crackdown by Sudanese security forces on protesters on June 3 in Khartoum, media reported Saturday citing local officials

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) A total of 87 people were killed in the crackdown by Sudanese security forces on protesters on June 3 in Khartoum, media reported Saturday citing local officials.

On Saturday, the investigative committee announced the results of its work on determining the causes of the tragedy.

According to committee's head, Fath Rahman Saeed, a total of 168 people were injured after three military officers ordered the security officers to disperse the protesters by force in violation of the orders of their command.

On June 3, the Sudanese security forces attacked a sit-in protest camp near the military headquarters in Khartoum. According to the opposition Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, as many as 60 people were killed in the clashes and hundreds were wounded. Protesters were there since April 6, demanding that the military resign and hand power over to civilian rule.

Related Topics

Injured Protest Khartoum Sudan April June Media Opposition

Recent Stories

Nation indebted to 10 Pak soldiers martyred along ..

16 seconds ago

Water outflow from Tarbela Dam increases

4 minutes ago

UAE heroes harvest 23 gold medals in Abu Dhabi Gra ..

19 minutes ago

Bernal set for Tour victory ahead of Paris parade

4 minutes ago

'Doping is doping' - Australian's positive test hi ..

4 minutes ago

Intermittent heavy rain plays havoc in parts of AJ ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.