Officials Say 87 People Killed In June 3 Military Attack On Protesters In Sudan - Reports
Sumaira FH 10 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 09:04 PM
A total of 87 people were killed in the crackdown by Sudanese security forces on protesters on June 3 in Khartoum, media reported Saturday citing local officials
On Saturday, the investigative committee announced the results of its work on determining the causes of the tragedy.
According to committee's head, Fath Rahman Saeed, a total of 168 people were injured after three military officers ordered the security officers to disperse the protesters by force in violation of the orders of their command.
On June 3, the Sudanese security forces attacked a sit-in protest camp near the military headquarters in Khartoum. According to the opposition Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, as many as 60 people were killed in the clashes and hundreds were wounded. Protesters were there since April 6, demanding that the military resign and hand power over to civilian rule.