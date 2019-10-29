UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Officials Who Join Dangerous Federal Raids In US May Wear Body Cameras - Justice Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 20 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 12:40 AM

Officials Who Join Dangerous Federal Raids in US May Wear Body Cameras - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Individuals such as local police who join US Federal law enforcement agencies such as the FBI and US Marshals Service on dangerous arrests will be equipped with body cameras under a pilot program announced by the Department of Justice in a press release on Monday.

US Attorney General William Barr worked with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and the US Marshals Service as well as leadership of local police agencies to develop the program, the release said.

"These are some of the most dangerous jobs in law enforcement," Barr said in the release.

"The Department of Justice has no higher priority than ensuring the safety and security of the American people and this pilot program will continue to help us fulfill that mission."

Despite the growing use of body cameras by local law enforcement, the Justice Department discourages recordings of federal operations for fear that videos could compromise sensitive investigations.

The release suggests that in some cases, local police who join federal law agents will be allowed to use their cameras while serving warrants, summonses and participating in raids.

Related Topics

Police FBI Jobs

Recent Stories

US, China, Russia Press for Renewed Afghan Peace T ..

54 minutes ago

Prime Minister stresses for enduring political sol ..

54 minutes ago

JUI-F's Azadi March hit Kashmir cause: Asad Umer

57 minutes ago

Chilean President Replaces Key Ministers Amid Nati ..

57 minutes ago

Reconciliation committee to meet soon to revolve s ..

57 minutes ago

Modern sport complex at cost of Rs 3b to be establ ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.