Officials Who Join Dangerous Federal Raids in US May Wear Body Cameras - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Individuals such as local police who join US Federal law enforcement agencies such as the FBI and US Marshals Service on dangerous arrests will be equipped with body cameras under a pilot program announced by the Department of Justice in a press release on Monday.

US Attorney General William Barr worked with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration and the US Marshals Service as well as leadership of local police agencies to develop the program, the release said.

"These are some of the most dangerous jobs in law enforcement," Barr said in the release.

"The Department of Justice has no higher priority than ensuring the safety and security of the American people and this pilot program will continue to help us fulfill that mission."

Despite the growing use of body cameras by local law enforcement, the Justice Department discourages recordings of federal operations for fear that videos could compromise sensitive investigations.

The release suggests that in some cases, local police who join federal law agents will be allowed to use their cameras while serving warrants, summonses and participating in raids.