Offline Meeting of BRICS Foreign Ministers Still Planned for June - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The offline meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers is still planned for June, it has not been rescheduled, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

He noted that BRICS countries had decided to hold an online video conference to see how they can contribute to the COVID-19 response.

"A very fruitful video conference of the BRICS member states' foreign ministers has just finished. It was held at Russia's initiative. This year we are chairing BRICS ... This video conference does not cancel the major, full-fledged meeting of the foreign ministers' council, which is planned for June, we do not change the date yet," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after the informal summit of BRICS foreign ministers, held in the format of a video conference.