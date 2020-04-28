UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Offline Meeting Of BRICS Foreign Ministers Still Planned For June - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 06:36 PM

Offline Meeting of BRICS Foreign Ministers Still Planned for June - Lavrov

The offline meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers is still planned for June, it has not been rescheduled, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The offline meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers is still planned for June, it has not been rescheduled, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

He noted that BRICS countries had decided to hold an online video conference to see how they can contribute to the COVID-19 response.

"A very fruitful video conference of the BRICS member states' foreign ministers has just finished. It was held at Russia's initiative. This year we are chairing BRICS ... This video conference does not cancel the major, full-fledged meeting of the foreign ministers' council, which is planned for June, we do not change the date yet," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after the informal summit of BRICS foreign ministers, held in the format of a video conference.

Related Topics

Russia June

Recent Stories

Federal Cabinet allows three weeks more time to Su ..

7 minutes ago

Rupee loses value against US dollar by Rs.1.18

23 minutes ago

Russia, Turkey Hold 6th Joint Patrol of M4 Highway ..

59 seconds ago

Russia to Continue Supporting WHO Despite US Decis ..

1 minute ago

Peak of South Africa's COVID-19 Outbreak Not Expec ..

1 minute ago

Austria, South Korea Agree Int'l Cooperation Neede ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.