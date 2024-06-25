Ogier And Co-driver Hospitalised After Crash In Poland
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Multiple world rally champion Sebastien Ogier and his co-driver Vincent Landais have been taken to hospital following an accident during preparations for the Rally of Poland, their team announced Tuesday.
"Seb and Vincent have been involved in a road accident during reconnaissance for Rally Poland and have been taken for medical checks," Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT said on X.
Tomasz Markowski, spokesman for the local police, told AFP an investigation had been launched into the incident, which took place near Goldap in north-east Poland.
"Two cars were on a road which will be used for the rally," he said.
"The pilot and the co-pilot were in one of the cars. In the second car there were the 69-year-old driver and a 67-year-old female passenger.
"All of them were injured and said they were in pain.
"The drivers were both taken to hospital by helicopter and the passengers in an ambulance."
Ogier, 40, and Landais, 32, had been cherry picking their events this season, though, the eight-time world champion sits fourth in the overall standings having won two successive rallies, Croatia, at the end of April, and Portugal in mid-May.
