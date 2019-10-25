UrduPoint.com
Ogier Title Bid Suffer Blow In Catalonia

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 03:12 PM

Sebastien Ogier's hopes of securing a seventh straight world rally driver's title were dealt a potentially fatal blow in Catalonia on Friday

Salou, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Sebastien Ogier's hopes of securing a seventh straight world rally driver's title were dealt a potentially fatal blow in Catalonia on Friday.

The French rally ace's Citroen suffered power steering problems resulting in a loss of over 40 seconds on his rivals in the Rally of Catalonia's second stage.

Ogier trails championship leader Ott Tanak by 28 points in the standings, with the Estonian only needing to outscore him by two points this weekend to dethrone the French rally king.

The Rally of Catalonia staged around Salou south of Barcelona is the 13th and penultimate leg of the season which concludes in Australia nextmonth.

Tanak was taking a cautious approach to clinching his maiden title.

