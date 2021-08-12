OHCHR Calls Anti-LGBTQI Bill 'Recipe for Violence,' Urges Ghana to Drop Proposal

Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Thursday called on the Ghanaian government to drop a proposed "family values" bill, saying it would institute a system of state-sponsored discrimination and violence against sexual minorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Thursday called on the Ghanaian government to drop a proposed "family values" bill, saying it would institute a system of state-sponsored discrimination and violence against sexual minorities.

The bill, named "promotion of proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values," seeks to criminalize LGBTQI (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex) practice and advocacy in the country.

"The draft legislation argues that any person who deviates from an arbitrary standard of sexual orientation or gender identity is immediately to be considered dangerous, sick or anti-social," the UN agency said.

According to the analysis of the independent experts appointed by the agency, implementing the bill in full or partially would violate many human rights standards.

"For example, attempts to prevent human rights defenders from organizing themselves to defend LGBTI people, and the absolute prohibition of public debate on sexual orientation and gender identity, raises grave concerns about rights to freedom of opinion and expression, and of association," the OHCHR noted.

The UN body added that the law would endorse violence against lesbian, bisexual, and transgender women and promote existing gender stereotypes and discrimination against women, which are both causes and consequences of violence against women and girls.

"Given that LGBTI people are present in every family and every community, it is not very difficult to imagine how, if it were to be adopted, this legislation could create a recipe for conflict and violence," OHCHR concluded.

The bill's first reading took place on August 2 and its consideration is expected to resume in October 2021.