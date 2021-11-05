OHCHR Calls for Independent Mechanism to Investigate Human Rights Violations in Sudan

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) The office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) calls for creating an independent mechanism to investigate human rights violations in Sudan, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Friday.

"I trust this (Human Rights) Council will take appropriate action to ensure focused and expert monitoring of all aspects of the human rights situation in the country through the establishment of an appropriate and independent mechanism in addition to the support wich the UN, including the Joint Human Rights Office, continue to provide to Sudan and its people," Bachelet said during the council's session.