UrduPoint.com

OHCHR Calls For Independent Mechanism To Investigate Human Rights Violations In Sudan

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 05:20 PM

OHCHR Calls for Independent Mechanism to Investigate Human Rights Violations in Sudan

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) The office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) calls for creating an independent mechanism to investigate human rights violations in Sudan, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Friday.

"I trust this (Human Rights) Council will take appropriate action to ensure focused and expert monitoring of all aspects of the human rights situation in the country through the establishment of an appropriate and independent mechanism in addition to the support wich the UN, including the Joint Human Rights Office, continue to provide to Sudan and its people," Bachelet said during the council's session.

Related Topics

United Nations Sudan All

Recent Stories

Hong Kong reports 1 new imported COVID-19 case

Hong Kong reports 1 new imported COVID-19 case

2 minutes ago
 Talks to succeed Merkel hit snags over climate, fi ..

Talks to succeed Merkel hit snags over climate, finance

2 minutes ago
 KP to soon introduce comprehensive legislation on ..

KP to soon introduce comprehensive legislation on prevention, control of HIV/AID ..

2 minutes ago
 Vaccination of students at Faisalabad educational ..

Vaccination of students at Faisalabad educational institutes under way

2 minutes ago
 Weeklong Training Course on ‘Diagnostic Ultrason ..

Weeklong Training Course on ‘Diagnostic Ultrasonography in Animals’ conclude ..

14 minutes ago
 Young woman commits suicide

Young woman commits suicide

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.