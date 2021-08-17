UrduPoint.com

OHCHR Calls On Taliban To Abide By Commitments To Safety Of Afghans

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

OHCHR Calls on Taliban to Abide by Commitments to Safety of Afghans

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Tuesday urged the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) to prove in action their pledges regarding the safety and respect for the human rights of Afghans.

The office pointed out that the incidents at the Kabul airport on Monday, where people stampeded trying to flee Afghanistan on foreign evacuation planes, demonstrated how grave the situation has become after the seizure of Kabul by the Islamist movement on Sunday.

"We call on the international community to extend all possible support to those who may be at imminent risk, and we call on the Taliban to demonstrate through their actions, not just their words, that the fears for the safety of so many people from so many different walks of life are addressed," Rupert Colville, an OHCHR spokesperson, said.

Even though Kabul and other major cities which fell to the Taliban in recent weeks were spared from violence and bloodshed, the fear spread among the population is "thoroughly understandable," he went on.

The declarations made by the Taliban of amnesty to those who worked for the previous government, as well as inclusiveness, will have to be fulfilled. However, it should not come as a surprise that as of now these pledges face some skepticism, given the actions of the movement in the past, Colville said.

He also voiced particular concerns about the safety of human rights defenders who had been working in Afghanistan during the war. In addition, the spokesperson stressed that the office has continued to receive reports about rights abuses, especially regarding women and girls, from recently captured areas of the country.

However, he said, the most recent claims of rights violations have yet to be verified as the information flow has been disrupted for some time.

Following the takeover of Kabul and the resignation of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, many countries sent evacuation aircraft to repatriate their diplomatic staff and citizens.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Russia May Women Sunday Ashraf Ghani All From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Turkey floods: Death toll rises to 77, 47 go missi ..

Turkey floods: Death toll rises to 77, 47 go missing

56 seconds ago
 Hema Malini recalls her peaceful trip to Afghanist ..

Hema Malini recalls her peaceful trip to Afghanistan

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah Private Education Authority issues circula ..

Sharjah Private Education Authority issues circular highlighting back-to-school ..

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan looks forward for peaceful Afghanistan: P ..

Pakistan looks forward for peaceful Afghanistan: President

32 minutes ago
 Govt for maintaining peace, law&order during Ashur ..

Govt for maintaining peace, law&order during Ashura Muharram: Ashrafi

1 minute ago
 Administrator Karachi reviews security arrangement ..

Administrator Karachi reviews security arrangements

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.