OHCHR Calls on Taliban to Abide by Commitments to Safety of Afghans

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Tuesday urged the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) to prove in action their pledges regarding the safety and respect for the human rights of Afghans.

The office pointed out that the incidents at the Kabul airport on Monday, where people stampeded trying to flee Afghanistan on foreign evacuation planes, demonstrated how grave the situation has become after the seizure of Kabul by the Islamist movement on Sunday.

"We call on the international community to extend all possible support to those who may be at imminent risk, and we call on the Taliban to demonstrate through their actions, not just their words, that the fears for the safety of so many people from so many different walks of life are addressed," Rupert Colville, an OHCHR spokesperson, said.

Even though Kabul and other major cities which fell to the Taliban in recent weeks were spared from violence and bloodshed, the fear spread among the population is "thoroughly understandable," he went on.

The declarations made by the Taliban of amnesty to those who worked for the previous government, as well as inclusiveness, will have to be fulfilled. However, it should not come as a surprise that as of now these pledges face some skepticism, given the actions of the movement in the past, Colville said.

He also voiced particular concerns about the safety of human rights defenders who had been working in Afghanistan during the war. In addition, the spokesperson stressed that the office has continued to receive reports about rights abuses, especially regarding women and girls, from recently captured areas of the country.

However, he said, the most recent claims of rights violations have yet to be verified as the information flow has been disrupted for some time.

Following the takeover of Kabul and the resignation of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, many countries sent evacuation aircraft to repatriate their diplomatic staff and citizens.