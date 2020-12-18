MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has raised concerns about the Thai authorities' decision to charge at least 35 protesters with insulting the monarchy in recent weeks amid mass anti-government demonstrations, spokeswoman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Ravina Shamdasani said on Friday.

"We are deeply troubled by the move by Thai authorities to charge at least 35 protesters in recent weeks, including a 16-year old student protester, under Article 112 - the lese majeste provision of Thailand's criminal code. The offence carries sentences of between three and 15 years' imprisonment for defaming, insulting or threatening the country's royal family," Shamdasani said at a briefing, as cited in the OHCHR's press release.

The UN agency was particularly concerned that the Thai police took the 16-year-old protester to the Juvenile Court with a request for a detention order, though the court released the minor on bail.

The spokeswoman reiterated the OHCHR's appeal to the Thai authorities to bring the law in line with the country's international commitments.

"It is extremely disappointing that after a period of two years without any cases, we are suddenly witnessing a large number of cases, and - shockingly - now also against a minor," Shamdasani said, adding that that fact that peaceful protesters are facing criminal charges is also alarming.

The UN human right office urged the Thai government to stop the repeated use of such serious criminal charges, as sedition and offenses under the Computer Crime Act against individuals who exercise their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

Following the contested 2019 general election, Thailand has been engulfed in mass protests with the participants demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who staged a military coup in 2014 and governed the country as the prime minister. Among other demands are amendments to the constitution, as well as a reform of the monarchy.