(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) expressed concerns over the sharp increase in an indiscriminate use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in populated areas in Syria's north and the continued hostilities in the de-escalation zone of Idlib that target civilians amid the ceasefire in the region, OHCHR Spokesperson Rupert Colville said in a statement on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) expressed concerns over the sharp increase in an indiscriminate use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in populated areas in Syria 's north and the continued hostilities in the de-escalation zone of Idlib that target civilians amid the ceasefire in the region, OHCHR Spokesperson Rupert Colville said in a statement on Friday.

"Despite the fragile ceasefire in northeastern Syria, we are concerned by two worrying developments and their direct impact on civilians. Firstly, we note a spike in what appears to be an indiscriminate use of attacks IEDs in residential neighborhoods and local markets," Colville said. "We are also concerned by the continued military operations in the 'de-escalation zone' of Idlib."

Colville said that the rise in the number of attacks with the use of IEDs in residential areas and inside at least 12 markets had been recorded in Al-Hassakeh, Ar-Raqqa and Aleppo. According to the spokesman, these attacks have mainly been carried out in areas controlled by the Turkish forces and affiliated armed groups, and to a lesser extent, in regions under the control of Kurdish armed groups in northeast and northern Syria.

"As a result of these attacks, we have recorded at least 78 civilian deaths, including 53 men, seven women and 18 children, and 307 injuries," Colville pointed out.

The spokesman also said that both government forces, its allies and non-state actors had increased airstrikes and ground-based strikes against each other in Idlib, Aleppo and northern Hama. At least 29 civilians lost their lives on November 21 as a result of alleged ground-based strikes by non-state armed groups in the city of Aleppo.

Colville urged all parties to immediately commit to a ceasefire and avoid directing attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure. He also called on UN member states to halt any violations of international humanitarian law by their allies.

On October 12, Turkey launched a cross-border operation in northeast Syria to create a safe zone to which migrants could be moved after clearing the territory from Kurdish forces.

The operation was halted under a ceasefire deal mediated by the United States on October 18 and stopped officially five days later after Turkey and Russia reached a pact aimed at facilitating the withdrawal of the Kurdish militia from an 18-mile border zone located outside the area of operation. Since then, joint patrols of the border territory are conducted regularly by the Russian military police and the Turkish troops.