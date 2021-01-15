UrduPoint.com
OHCHR Concerned By Venezuela's Continuous Attacks On Civil Society, Media - Spokesperson

Fri 15th January 2021

OHCHR Concerned by Venezuela's Continuous Attacks on Civil Society, Media - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) expressed concern about Venezuela attacking humanitarian, human rights and media organizations, and urged the country's authorities to end such violations against civil society, OHCHR spokesperson Marta Hurtado said in a statement on Thursday.

"We are deeply concerned by continuous and increasing attacks in Venezuela against civil society organizations, human rights defenders and journalists," Hurtado said.

In the latest incident on January 12, six members of Azul Positivo - a non-governmental organization (NGO) supporting vulnerable communities through workshops on reproductive health - were detained following a raid by military counter-intelligence and law enforcement officers in Zulia state, Hurtado said.

According to OHCHR, the incident was the second time in the last two months that the office of a humanitarian NGO in Venezuela has been searched and staff question due to receiving funding from abroad.

Moreover, on January 8, public servants reportedly seized equipment and intimidated staff of at least three media outlets.

"We urge the authorities to stop targeting people for performing legitimate work, be it in the humanitarian or human rights sector or in the media," Hurtado said.

She also expressed concern over reports that journalists censor themselves out of fear amid statements issued by public officials delegitimizing the media.

