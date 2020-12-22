UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OHCHR Concerned Over Lack Of Humanitarian Access To Ethiopia's Conflict-Torn Tigray Region

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 06:30 PM

OHCHR Concerned Over Lack of Humanitarian Access to Ethiopia's Conflict-Torn Tigray Region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The UN human rights agency (OHCHR) is concerned over the continuing lack of humanitarian access to the northernmost Ethiopian region of Tigray, which has been ripped by hostilities over the past several weeks, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Tuesday.

Bachelet, however, confirmed that two UN inter-agency teams managed to enter Tigray to assess the needs of the people impacted by the conflict.

"We have received allegations concerning violations of international humanitarian law and human rights law, including artillery strikes on populated areas, the deliberate targeting of civilians, extrajudicial killings and widespread looting ... These reports point to failure by the parties to the conflict to protect civilians. This is all the more concerning given that fighting is said to be continuing, particularly in some areas of north, central and southern Tigray," Bachelet said, as quoted by OHCHR press service.

In November, the Federal government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front, the ruling party of the province, of attacking a local military base and launched a security operation against it. Later in the month, the government claimed to have captured the region's capital, Mekele.

On November 29, the Ethiopian government and the United Nations struck a deal to open Tigray for relief supplies for refugees displaced by recent fighting.

The month-long fighting in Tigray has forced at least 1 million people to flee their homes, many to areas bordering the province and others into neighboring Sudan, according to media reports.

Related Topics

United Nations Mekele Sudan November Media All Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan turns 36, thanks fans for birthday wis ..

41 minutes ago

Zulfi Bukhari denies visit to Israel

58 minutes ago

Sultan bin Mohammed chairs SEC meeting

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy sharpens focus on Circular Economy i ..

1 hour ago

PA Speaker questions why funds for Wazirabad Insti ..

1 hour ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Regent of Pa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.