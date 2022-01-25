MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) is deeply concerned with the plight of civilians in the Syrian city of Al-Hasakah, where hostilities have been going on for days between the Arab-Kurdish formations of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), backed by the United States, and militants of the Islamic State (IS, a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia), the office's spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

On Thursday, IS fighters attacked the Ghweiran prison which houses terrorists in Al-Hasakah. Many of them managed to escape, leading to fighting between IS and the SDF. The SDF said it had recaptured many of the fugitives, but some are still hiding in populated areas in Al-Hasakah. The SDF declared a curfew in the city and surrounded the prison with air support from international forces, which conducted airstrikes on the prison's outskirts. The facility still remains under the control of terrorists, who were reported to have taken some prison staff hostage.

"The situation of civilians in the northeastern Syrian city of Al-Hasakah is deeply troubling," Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement.

On Sunday, the SDF said that terrorists were using around 700 minors as human shields, preventing the SDF from conducting a final assault on the facility.

"We are particularly disturbed by reports that a significant number of boys, possibly several hundred, are held there and are extremely concerned for their safety and well-being. The detention of children should, as ever, be a measure of last resort and for the shortest appropriate period of time," Shamdasani said.

The spokeswoman urged all parties to "do their utmost to protect civilians" during military operations in accordance with international law.

Shamdasani noted that "the desperate situation of thousands of detainees," kept in "dire living conditions," was possibly the reason for the attack on the prison, as there have already been several riots instigated by detainees with links to IS.