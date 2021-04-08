UrduPoint.com
OHCHR Confirmed Child In Donbas Died Died Of Combined Blast Trauma

Umer Jamshaid 18 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:53 PM

A combined blast trauma and fragmentation injuries caused the death of a four-year-old boy in the vicinity of Donetsk, UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Liz Throssell told Sputnik following a visit by the UN human rights monitoring mission in Ukraine to the site of the child's death

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) A combined blast trauma and fragmentation injuries caused the death of a four-year-old boy in the vicinity of Donetsk, UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Liz Throssell told Sputnik following a visit by the UN human rights monitoring mission in Ukraine to the site of the child's death.

On April 2, four-year-old boy Vladislav Dmitriev was killed in what locals claimed to be an attack of a Ukrainian army's strike drone. On Thursday, it was reported that UN representatives had talked with the relatives of the deceased boy and, together with representatives of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in the joint center for ceasefire control and coordination, examined the scene of the incident.

"Indeed, colleagues from the Donetsk office of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission today visited the location of the incident in the village of Oleksandrivske.

Information collected during the visit will inform further our analysis of the exact cause of the boy's death. At this stage, we can only confirm that he died because of combined blast trauma and fragmentation injuries," Throssell said.

The Russian Investigative Committee earlier opened a number of new criminal cases against the Ukrainian security forces due to shelling in Donbas. According to the investigation, on April 2, Ukrainian security forces carried out an attack with the use of heavy weapons and drones on civilian infrastructure in the village of Oleksandrivske. As a result of an explosion of ammunition in the courtyard of a house on Dorozhnaya Street, the child was killed and his 66-year-old grandmother was injured.

