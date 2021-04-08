UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OHCHR Confirms Child In Donbas Died Of Combined Blast Trauma

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 11:43 PM

OHCHR Confirms Child in Donbas Died of Combined Blast Trauma

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) Adds the OSCE monitoring mission's comment to Sputnik with quote in paras 4-5 - A combined blast trauma and fragmentation injuries resulted in the death of a four-year-old boy in the vicinity of Donetsk, UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Liz Throssell told Sputnik, following a visit by the UN human rights monitoring mission in Ukraine to the site of the child's death.

On April 2, four-year-old Vladislav Dmitriev was killed and his 66-year-old grandmother was injured in what locals claimed to be an attack of a Ukrainian army's strike drone. On Thursday, it was reported that the UN representatives had talked to the boy's relatives and examined the incident site together with representatives of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination.

"Indeed, colleagues from the Donetsk office of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission today visited the location of the incident in the village of Oleksandrivske.

Information collected during the visit will inform further our analysis of the exact cause of the boy's death. At this stage, we can only confirm that he died because of combined blast trauma and fragmentation injuries," Throssell said.

The Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (SMM) said that it would continue investigating the circumstances of the boy's death.

"The SMM reported on 6 April on the incident, after conducting inquiries on 4, 5 and 6 April. It continued to follow up with an SMM patrol visiting the scene of the incident yesterday, 7 April," mission spokeswoman Dragana Nikolic-Solomon told Sputnik.

The Russian Investigative Committee has opened multiple criminal cases against the Ukrainian security forces over the shelling of Donbas in recent days.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Attack Army United Nations Ukraine Russia Europe Visit Died Donetsk SITE April Criminals From

Recent Stories

Civil bodies for child rights laws implementation ..

4 minutes ago

PTI Govt to complete its constitutional term: Ali ..

4 minutes ago

Wheat, sugar being sold at subsidized rate: Zartaj ..

4 minutes ago

Biden Calls for Ending Legal Immunity for Gun Manu ..

4 minutes ago

Senior Iranian Official Says Vienna Nuclear Talks ..

8 minutes ago

Italy's sparkling apple trees are frozen to surviv ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.