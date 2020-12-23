OHCHR 'Deeply Concerned' About Trump Pardoning 4 Blackwater Contractors - Spokesman

UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) is deeply concerned by US President Donald Trump's decision to pardon four private military security guards who were jailed for killing 14 civilians in Iraq in 2007, OHCHR spokesperson Marta Hurtado said in a statement on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) is deeply concerned by US President Donald Trump's decision to pardon four private military security guards who were jailed for killing 14 civilians in Iraq in 2007, OHCHR spokesperson Marta Hurtado said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We are deeply concerned by the recent US presidential pardons for four security guards from the private military firm Blackwater who were convicted for killing 14 Iraqi civilians," Hurtado said. "Pardoning them contributes to impunity and has the effect of emboldening others to commit such crimes in the future."

On Tuesday, Trump granted full pardons to four former Blackwater contractors convicted in connection with the death of 14 Iraqi civilians, including two children, in Baghdad.