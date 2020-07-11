UrduPoint.com
OHCHR Demands Iraq To Ensure Justice Amid Killing Of Security Expert - Spokesperson

Sat 11th July 2020 | 01:36 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Iraq should ensure accountability for all violence linked to the 2019-2020 protests in the wake of the killing of prominent analyst Hisham al-Hushami who supported the demonstrations, UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) spokesperson Liz Throssell said in a statement on Friday.

"Hushami's killing, which is the most high-profile in recent months, follows a pattern of killings targeting individuals who were linked in some way to the demonstrations or who had voiced public criticism of the government, political parties or militia groups," Throssell said. "We call on the government to ensure accountability - through thorough, independent and transparent investigations and prosecution - for all violence perpetrated in relation to the demonstrations, and for targeted killings.

Al-Hushami was shot dead by unidentified attackers outside his home in Baghdad on Monday, Throssell said.

He was an expert on terrorism, a vocal critic of the militias and a supporter of the demonstrations that started in Iraq on October 1 against corruption and poor public services.

According to the UN Mission in Iraq and the Human Rights Office, at least 23 individuals linked to the demonstrations were killed from October to May 9, and another 13 people were injured, Throssell said, adding that many were killed similarly, outside their home.

"It is vital that those responsible for ordering or planning or perpetrating such killings are all held to account. Victims and their families have the right to justice, truth and reparations," she added.

