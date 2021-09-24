OHCHR Identifies Over 350,000 Civilians Killed in Syria From 2011 to 2021 - Bachelet

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) identified over 350,000 civilians killed in Syria in the period from March 2011 to March 2021, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) identified over 350,000 civilians killed in Syria in the period from March 2011 to March 2021, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Friday.

"We have compiled a list of 350,209 identified individuals killed in the conflict in Syria between March 2011 to March 2021. Over one in every 13 was a woman - 26,727 women in all. Almost one in every 13 was a child: 27,126 children, to be exact," Bachelet said in a statement during the 48th session of the Human Rights Council.