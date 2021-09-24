UrduPoint.com

OHCHR Identifies Over 350,000 Civilians Killed In Syria From 2011 To 2021 - Bachelet

Sumaira FH 12 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 10:35 PM

OHCHR Identifies Over 350,000 Civilians Killed in Syria From 2011 to 2021 - Bachelet

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) identified over 350,000 civilians killed in Syria in the period from March 2011 to March 2021, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) identified over 350,000 civilians killed in Syria in the period from March 2011 to March 2021, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Friday.

"We have compiled a list of 350,209 identified individuals killed in the conflict in Syria between March 2011 to March 2021. Over one in every 13 was a woman - 26,727 women in all. Almost one in every 13 was a child: 27,126 children, to be exact," Bachelet said in a statement during the 48th session of the Human Rights Council.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria March Women All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

47 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

10 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.