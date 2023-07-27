Open Menu

OHCHR Ignores Russian Submissions In Reports On Ukrainian Conflict - Russian Mission

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2023 | 06:50 PM

OHCHR Ignores Russian Submissions in Reports on Ukrainian Conflict - Russian Mission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The Russian mission to the UN Office at Geneva criticized UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Tuerk on Thursday for ignoring Russian submissions on Ukrainian crimes in its reports on the conflict.

"We've repeatedly shared information on violations and crimes committed by Ukraine with the OHCHR and personally with Tuerk. We get the same response every time that Russian materials will receive proper attention. But in practice this information has never been included in any reports or other OHCHR documents," a spokesperson for the Russian mission told Sputnik.

Thursday marks the memorial day for the children killed in the Ukrainian aggression against the Donetsk People's Republic, which became a part of Russia last fall after years of deadly shelling by Ukraine.

Denis Pushilin, the republic's acting governor, said in an address on social media that 228 Donbas children had fallen victim to Ukrainian artillery strikes since 2014.

An armed conflict in the Donbas region erupted in 2014, after the Russian-speaking regions to the east of Ukraine refused to recognize a pro-EU coup in Kiev, and the new Ukrainian government responded by launching an offensive. In February 2022, Russia recognized the independence of the breakaway regions and launched a military operation in Ukraine. Western allies have been providing Ukraine with weapons since then, and their support has since evolved from light artillery munitions and training to heavier weapons. Russia has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.

Related Topics

Governor United Nations Ukraine Russia Social Media Geneva Same Donetsk Kiev Independence February From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan squeezes Sri Lanka to win 2-Test Series c ..

Pakistan squeezes Sri Lanka to win 2-Test Series comfortably

36 seconds ago
 Court issues written order regarding declaring Gil ..

Court issues written order regarding declaring Gill as absconder

37 seconds ago
 CM chairs meeting of standing committee for financ ..

CM chairs meeting of standing committee for finance & development

9 minutes ago
 Pakistani oil companies collaborate with Saudi Ara ..

Pakistani oil companies collaborate with Saudi Aramco for $10 Bln Greenfield Ref ..

9 minutes ago
 The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) imposes monetary ..

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) imposes monetary penalty on 6 banks for violati ..

9 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi, BEEAH to boost collaboration on ..

Bodour Al Qasimi, BEEAH to boost collaboration on sustainability

22 minutes ago
LHC allows pre-arrest bail to judicial officer’s ..

LHC allows pre-arrest bail to judicial officer’s wife in teenage maid torture ..

35 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD’s H1 2023 profit surge 130% to reco ..

Emirates NBD’s H1 2023 profit surge 130% to record AED 12.3 billion

36 minutes ago
 Election Commission summons meetings to expedite L ..

Election Commission summons meetings to expedite LG elections in Punjab, Islamab ..

9 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce establishes Romanian Bus ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce establishes Romanian Business Council to boost bilater ..

36 minutes ago
 US economy posts surprise 2.4% growth in second qu ..

US economy posts surprise 2.4% growth in second quarter

9 minutes ago
 Khalid bin Zayed mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bi ..

Khalid bin Zayed mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World