OHCHR Ignores Russian Submissions in Reports on Ukrainian Conflict - Russian Mission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The Russian mission to the UN Office at Geneva criticized UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Tuerk on Thursday for ignoring Russian submissions on Ukrainian crimes in its reports on the conflict.

"We've repeatedly shared information on violations and crimes committed by Ukraine with the OHCHR and personally with Tuerk. We get the same response every time that Russian materials will receive proper attention. But in practice this information has never been included in any reports or other OHCHR documents," a spokesperson for the Russian mission told Sputnik.

Thursday marks the memorial day for the children killed in the Ukrainian aggression against the Donetsk People's Republic, which became a part of Russia last fall after years of deadly shelling by Ukraine.

Denis Pushilin, the republic's acting governor, said in an address on social media that 228 Donbas children had fallen victim to Ukrainian artillery strikes since 2014.

An armed conflict in the Donbas region erupted in 2014, after the Russian-speaking regions to the east of Ukraine refused to recognize a pro-EU coup in Kiev, and the new Ukrainian government responded by launching an offensive. In February 2022, Russia recognized the independence of the breakaway regions and launched a military operation in Ukraine. Western allies have been providing Ukraine with weapons since then, and their support has since evolved from light artillery munitions and training to heavier weapons. Russia has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.