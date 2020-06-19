UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet in a statement on Friday called upon China to draft the national security law for Hong Kong with adherence to its international obligations on human rights

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet in a statement on Friday called upon China to draft the national security law for Hong Kong with adherence to its international obligations on human rights.

"Any legislation for HKSAR [Hong Kong Special Administrative Region] and its implementation must fully comply with China's human rights obligations and respect the provisions of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights as applied to Hong Kong," the statement read.

As stressed in the text, "any law on national security should be clear in scope and definition, and only permit restrictions to human rights that are strictly necessary and proportionate." It should also make sure to include public debate and participation in the decision-making phase, according to the statement.

"Such laws can never be used to criminalize conduct and expression that is protected under international human rights law," Bachelet said.

In this regard, the UN Human Rights Office recalled how it has already expressed concerns previously about the 2015 national security law adopted for mainland China being in violation of with international human rights standards.

The agency said it had engaged with the Chinese authorities on this matter and would continue closely monitoring the situation.

The controversial legislation, that has triggered new waves of protests in Hong Kong over the past month, is expected to codify Beijing's perception of crime and punishment with regard to separatism, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign agents. Hong Kongers fear their basic freedoms and rights, enjoyed under the autonomous region's special status, might get painfully limited by Beijing.