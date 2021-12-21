OHCHR Says Has No Data on Mass Graves of Migrants in Poland on Border With Belarus

(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) does not have any data on mass graves of migrants in Poland on the border with Belarus that was earlier reported by a Polish soldier seeking political asylum in Belarus, spokeswoman Liz Throssell said on Tuesday.

"We do not have information regarding these allegations so we are not in a position to speak about them specifically ... so what we would stress is that the concerned states investigate the causes of death, reports of mass graves, should investigate this independently and effectively," Throssell told reporters.

The UN agency will continue to cooperate with the authorities of Belarus and Poland on the matter, she added.

Poland and Belarus should provide access to their border for international organizations and NGOs to assess the situation with migrants, the spokeswoman said.

According to the OHCHR estimates, a total of 21 people have died at the Polish-Belarusian border in 2021 so far.