UrduPoint.com

OHCHR Urges Singapore Authorities To Revoke Death Sentences Of Drug Offenders

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2022 | 06:50 PM

OHCHR Urges Singapore Authorities to Revoke Death Sentences of Drug Offenders

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) The UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) on Monday called on the government of Singapore to overturn the death sentences of two Malaysians convicted of drug crimes and commute them to prison terms, warning about an apparent increase in death penalty executions.

"We urge the Government of Singapore to halt the imminent execution of Nagaenthran Dharmalingam and Datchinamurthy Kataiah, two Malaysian nationals convicted of drug offenses," the OHCHR said in a statement.

Both offenders were found guilty of drug trafficking into Singapore. Last week, the families of Dharmalingam and Kataiah, were notified that their death sentences will be carried out on April 27 and April 29, respectively.

"We are deeply concerned at the rapid rise in the number of execution notices issued since the beginning of the year in Singapore, mainly for drug-related offense," the statement said, adding that at least three more men convicted of drug offenses remain at risk of execution, with a total of 50 people on death row in Singapore.

The OHCHR added that capital punishment for drug trafficking contradicts international human rights law, under which death penalty can only be applicable to "the most serious crimes," meaning those related to premeditated killing.

"We call upon Singapore to review its long-standing position on the death penalty in light of increasing evidence showing its ineffectiveness as a deterrent and to consider implementing a moratorium on all death sentences pending such review," the OHCHR said.

Singapore is one of the 35 countries that retain death sentence for drug-related offenses, along with China, Indonesia and Malaysia. Yet in two previous years, none of the convicts were executed. At the same time, over the same period a total of 18 death sentence were passed, with one execution already carried out this year.

Related Topics

United Nations China Singapore Same Indonesia Malaysia April All Government

Recent Stories

Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai for initiation of co ..

Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai for initiation of construction work on 1400 classr ..

23 minutes ago
 4 injured as Bolan Mail collides with Goods train

4 injured as Bolan Mail collides with Goods train

23 minutes ago
 Gold prices dip by Rs400 to Rs132,000 per tola 25 ..

Gold prices dip by Rs400 to Rs132,000 per tola 25 Apr 2022

23 minutes ago
 Orange Line connected with Faizabad for direct con ..

Orange Line connected with Faizabad for direct connectivity with New Islamabad A ..

23 minutes ago
 KP Govt decides to execute Safety City project in ..

KP Govt decides to execute Safety City project in phases

23 minutes ago
 Turkish Interior Minister Calls on Kurdish Militan ..

Turkish Interior Minister Calls on Kurdish Militants to Lay Down Arms

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.