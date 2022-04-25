OHCHR Urges Singapore Authorities to Revoke Death Sentences of Drug Offenders

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) The UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) on Monday called on the government of Singapore to overturn the death sentences of two Malaysians convicted of drug crimes and commute them to prison terms, warning about an apparent increase in death penalty executions.

"We urge the Government of Singapore to halt the imminent execution of Nagaenthran Dharmalingam and Datchinamurthy Kataiah, two Malaysian nationals convicted of drug offenses," the OHCHR said in a statement.

Both offenders were found guilty of drug trafficking into Singapore. Last week, the families of Dharmalingam and Kataiah, were notified that their death sentences will be carried out on April 27 and April 29, respectively.

"We are deeply concerned at the rapid rise in the number of execution notices issued since the beginning of the year in Singapore, mainly for drug-related offense," the statement said, adding that at least three more men convicted of drug offenses remain at risk of execution, with a total of 50 people on death row in Singapore.

The OHCHR added that capital punishment for drug trafficking contradicts international human rights law, under which death penalty can only be applicable to "the most serious crimes," meaning those related to premeditated killing.

"We call upon Singapore to review its long-standing position on the death penalty in light of increasing evidence showing its ineffectiveness as a deterrent and to consider implementing a moratorium on all death sentences pending such review," the OHCHR said.

Singapore is one of the 35 countries that retain death sentence for drug-related offenses, along with China, Indonesia and Malaysia. Yet in two previous years, none of the convicts were executed. At the same time, over the same period a total of 18 death sentence were passed, with one execution already carried out this year.