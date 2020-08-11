UrduPoint.com
OHCHR Worried Over Reports Of Water Cannons And Rubber Bullets At Belarusian Rallies

Tue 11th August 2020 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) is concerned over reports of the Belarusian law enforcement using rubber bullets, water cannons and stun grenades against peaceful protesters, spokesperson Liz Throssell told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We are of course monitoring the situation in Belarus. We are deeply concerned at the news that a protester died during the clashes and also at reports that several thousand protesters were detained. As we have repeatedly urged, the authorities should ensure full respect for the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association. In addition, any use of force by law enforcement should meet the principles of necessity and proportionality.

The reported use of rubber bullets, water cannons and stun grenades against peaceful protesters is concerning," Throssel said.

The UN human rights office is worried about restrictions on the internet access in Belarus as well, the spokesperson added.

"We also echo the Secretary General's call regarding the importance of Belarusian citizens being able to exercise their rights peacefully in accordance with the law and for all relevant actors to avoid actions that would further enflame tensions and to approach the issues in the spirit of dialogue," Throssel said.

