Ohio Accepts $3.5Mln Deal With Volkswagen in Carbon Gas Fraud Case - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) The US state of Ohio on Friday agreed to a $3.5 million settlement with Volkswagen over allegations that the German automaker broke environmental laws by tampering with computer software in its products to hide the true levels of their carbon dioxide emissions, the Ohio Attorney General Office said.

"Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has agreed to a $3.5 million settlement with Volkswagen over claims the auto manufacturer violated state environmental laws by manipulating the computer software in its vehicles to mask carbon dioxide emissions," the Attorney General's Office said in a press release.

The settlement resolves a lawsuit filed in Franklin County Common Pleas Court in 2016 by the Ohio Attorney General's Office and is separate from another related lawsuit settled in 2016 by the same office on behalf of consumers who were misled by Volkswagen's claims of vehicle performance, the release said.

"The damage to the environment and consumer trust required us to hold Volkswagen accountable and this settlement does that. These funds will go toward protecting Ohio from other environmental hazards," the release added.

Volkswagen has also agreed to pay restitution of at least $5,100 directly to each affected Volkswagen owner and either buy back their vehicle or make repairs to their vehicle to reduce emissions. There were 13,998 vehicles sold in Ohio that were subject to the buyback program, according to the release.