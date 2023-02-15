Ohio AG Dismisses Charges Filed Against Journalist Covering Train Derailment - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's office said on Wednesday it dismissed charges against NewsNation reporter Evan Lambert, who was arrested while covering a train derailment earlier this month that led to the release of several toxic chemicals into the environment.

"Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today announced that the criminal charges filed against NewsNation reporter Evan Lambert have been dismissed," the attorney general's office said in a press release.

Yost said his office reviewed evidence and found that there was insufficient evidence to support the charges the Columbiana County Prosecuting Attorney filed against Lambert.

Yost added that Lambert was lawfully present at the press conference where he was arrested and his conduct was consistent with the purpose of the event and his role as a reporter.

Lambert was charged with resisting arrest and criminal trespass while covering a press conference about the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Three days after the derailment on February 3, authorities burned vinyl chloride inside five tanker cars, which released hydrogen chloride and phosgene, according to media reports. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said tests indicate the surrounding air and water are safe for residents, however, more tests are conducted daily to ensure public health safety.

State health officials said they are confident the municipal water supply is safe for drinking water, but suggested that anyone who gets their water supply from a private well should test it for any contaminants following the train derailment.

However, some 3,500 fished died in waterways near the derailment and several residents have complained about feeling nauseous and experiencing headaches after toxic chemicals were released into the air following the derailment.