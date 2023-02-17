UrduPoint.com

Ohio Asks Biden For Medical Professionals On Ground Near Train Wreck Site - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2023 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Ohio Governor Mark DeWine asked President Joe Biden for help deploying medical professionals on the ground in the town of East Palestine where a train wreck led to the release of toxic chemicals into the environment, Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Director Anne Vogel said on Thursday.

"This morning the Governor did talk with President Biden, he has requested assistance from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)," Vogel said during a press conference in East Palestine. "He has requested assistance in terms of medical professionals on the ground to provide physical and mental behavioral health counseling services. so that request was formalized just a little bit ago."

EPA chief Michael Regan at the same presser urged anyone experiencing health problems or adverse health reaction to seek medical attention, and to also contact local and state health agencies so that they can collect that information as well.

Three days after the derailment on February 3, authorities burned vinyl chloride inside five tanker cars, which released hydrogen chloride and phosgene, according to media reports. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said tests indicate the surrounding air and water are safe for residents, however, more tests are conducted daily to ensure public health safety.

However, some 3,500 fished died in waterways near the derailment and several residents have complained about feeling nauseous and experiencing headaches after toxic chemicals were released into the air following the derailment.

