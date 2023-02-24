Ohio Authorities Say Some 44,000 Aquatic Animals Killed From due to Train Derailment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Almost 44,000 aquatic creatures have died in the US state of Ohio after a train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed near the city of East Palestine and contaminated water, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said on Thursday.

"Based on this sample count, ODNR used a calculation endorsed by the American Fisheries Society to estimate the total number of minnows killed in the entire 5-mile span of waterway from the derailment site to the point where Bull Creek flows into the north fork of Little Beaver Creek. Of the estimate, 38,222 were minnows, ranging in size between 1 and 3 inches," the department said in a statement on the website, adding that approximately 5,500 other aquatic life, including small fish, crayfish, amphibians, and macroinvertebrates, have been killed as a result of the accident.

The department believes that the majority of aquatic creatures have died in the first 24 hours after the derailment, adding that there is no immediate threat to other aquatic species. The department noted that none of the killed creatures "are believed to be endangered or threatened.

"

On February 3, a train hauling 20 cars from Norfolk Southern with hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. A big fire erupted due to the derailment, leading to officials burning vinyl chloride inside five of the tanker cars to avoid a catastrophic explosion. The accident released toxic chemicals, including hydrogen chloride, phosgene, butyl acrylate, and ethylene, into the environment.

The CEO of Norfolk Southern has been heavily criticized by the residents and political leaders for the lack of engagement following the disaster. The company's president visited East Palestine, Ohio, but Norfolk Southern representatives did not show up at a public meeting last week where residents gathered, citing fear of physical threats.

Despite repeated assurances that the air and water are safe, residents in the area have told Sputnik of recent health impacts, including headaches, burning skin, and irritated eyes, as well as anxiety about long-term health risks such as cancer. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources told Sputnik in mid-February that approximately 3,500 fish had died in waterways near the train derailment site.