Ohio Charges Police Officer With Murder of Black Man - State Attorney General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Ohio police officer Adam Coy has been charged with murder in the killing of Andre Hill, a Black man, state Attorney General Dave Yost said in a press conference.

"Today, the Franklin County grand jury indicted Mr. Coy on the following charges: murder and commission of a felony - that felony being felonious assault," Yost said on Wednesday.

Coy has also been charged with a separate count of felonious assault, one count of dereliction of duty based on Coy's failure to activate his body camera, and one count of dereliction of duty based on his failure to inform a fellow officer that he felt Hill presented a danger, Yost said.

Coy was arrested on Wednesday and is scheduled to have a court arraignment on Thursday.

In December, Coy, an officer with a history of excessive-force complaints, shot Hill as officers responded to a non-emergency disturbance complaint from a neighbor. Coy and another officer who responded - but did not fire a weapon - did not activate their body cameras until after the shooting had occurred.

However, the body cameras have a 60-second "look-back" feature that captures video, but not audio, which was released to the public.

The footage showed Hill emerging from a garage holding up a cellphone seconds before he is fatally shot. The video also appears to show that officers delayed giving medical aid to the man following the shooting.