Ohio Governor Asks Biden to Issue Disaster Declaration Over February Train Derailment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Tuesday called on US President Joe Biden to issue a presidential disaster declaration after a train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in East Palestine in February, releasing toxic chemicals into the environment.

"This Declaration is needed to ensure that the State and Federal government use all resources available to step in and provide the community with needed assistance," DeWine said in a letter to Biden.

The governor also asked for additional federal assistance to mitigate the effects of the incident, saying Ohio does not have enough resources to fully address the problem.

"Because of the unique nature of this incident the State is still working to identify current needed assistance to the community," the letter said.

The governor added that the long-term health effects are unknown, while there are also economic impacts affecting property values and homeowners as people are "hesitant to come into the community.

"

On February 3, a train hauling 20 cars from Norfolk Southern with hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. A big fire erupted due to the derailment, leading to officials burning vinyl chloride inside five of the tanker cars to avoid a catastrophic explosion. The accident released toxic chemicals, including hydrogen chloride, phosgene, butyl acrylate, and ethylene, into the environment.

Despite repeated assurances that the air and water are safe, residents in the area have told Sputnik of recent health impacts, including headaches, burning skin and irritated eyes, as well as fears of long-term health risks such as cancer. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources told Sputnik in mid-February that about 3,500 fish had died in waterways near the site of the train derailment.