Ohio Governor Proposes New Law to Take Firearms From Potentially Dangerous Individuals

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Tuesday announced a slew of proposed new initiatives and laws to curb gun violence in his state, including a safety protection order that would allow law enforcement to confiscate firearms of potentially dangerous individuals following Sunday 's deadly mass shooting in Dayton

"Today, I'm asking the legislature to pass a law to allow courts to issue safe protection orders," DeWine said during a press conference. "These orders, which will be granted upon clear and convincing evidence, will allow the removal of firearms from potentially dangers individuals and get them the mental health treatment that they need, get them whatever help that they need."

DeWine said individuals could be subject to the safety protection order if they present an imminent risk of injury to themselves or they present that risk to another person.

The Ohio governor said that such concerns must be balanced against an individual's constitutional right to keep and bear arms as well as their due process rights.

Under the DeWine's proposal, a hearing on a safe protection order would be held within three days and the individual would have all traditional due process rights. If the court grants a temporary order, the person has to surrender all firearms to law enforcement.

DeWine also called for increased access to psychiatric hospitals in the state of Ohio, stricter background checks and increased penalties.

At least 31 people were killed over the weekend in mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas.