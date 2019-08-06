UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ohio Governor Proposes New Law To Take Firearms From Potentially Dangerous Individuals

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 08:05 PM

Ohio Governor Proposes New Law to Take Firearms From Potentially Dangerous Individuals

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Tuesday announced a slew of proposed new initiatives and laws to curb gun violence in his state, including a safety protection order that would allow law enforcement to confiscate firearms of potentially dangerous individuals following Sunday's deadly mass shooting in Dayton

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Tuesday announced a slew of proposed new initiatives and laws to curb gun violence in his state, including a safety protection order that would allow law enforcement to confiscate firearms of potentially dangerous individuals following Sunday's deadly mass shooting in Dayton.

"Today, I'm asking the legislature to pass a law to allow courts to issue safe protection orders," DeWine said during a press conference. "These orders, which will be granted upon clear and convincing evidence, will allow the removal of firearms from potentially dangers individuals and get them the mental health treatment that they need, get them whatever help that they need."

DeWine said individuals could be subject to the safety protection order if they present an imminent risk of injury to themselves or they present that risk to another person.

The Ohio governor said that such concerns must be balanced against an individual's constitutional right to keep and bear arms as well as their due process rights.

Under the DeWine's proposal, a hearing on a safe protection order would be held within three days and the individual would have all traditional due process rights. If the court grants a temporary order, the person has to surrender all firearms to law enforcement.

DeWine also called for increased access to psychiatric hospitals in the state of Ohio, stricter background checks and increased penalties.

At least 31 people were killed over the weekend in mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas.

Related Topics

Hearing Governor Dayton El Paso Sunday All From Court

Recent Stories

Prime Minister urges world to act soon lest Kashmi ..

41 seconds ago

Support for Merkel's Junior Coalition Partner Hits ..

42 seconds ago

WWF-Pakistan initiates large scale tree plantation ..

49 minutes ago

Waterpipe tobacco, e-cigarettes will come under &# ..

50 minutes ago

China is seriously concerned about current situati ..

44 seconds ago

US Still Planning on Chinese Visit in September, W ..

46 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.