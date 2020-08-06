UrduPoint.com
Ohio Governor Tests Positive For Coronavirus Ahead Of Planned Trump Meeting - Statement

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 10:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine tested positive for the novel coronavirus ahead of meeting with President Donald Trump on the tarmac at an airport in Cleveland, the governor's office announced in a statement on Thursday.

"Today, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine took a test for COVID-19 as part of the standard protocol to greet President Donald Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland," the statement said. "Governor DeWine tested positive."

Governor DeWine, who is a Republican, showed no symptoms of the novel coronavirus disease and is returning to Columbus, where he and First Lady Fran DeWine -who also has no symptoms - will both be tested, the statement said.

Deputy Governor Jon Husted tested negative for the novel coronavirus, the statement added.

More Stories From World

