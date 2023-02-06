Ohio Governor Urges Residents Within Mile of Train Derailment to Evacuate - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Monday urged residents of the town of East Palestine to evacuate if they are within one mile of a train derailment due to the risk of an explosion.

"Residents living within a mile of the train derailment site who have not yet left their homes are asked to immediately evacuate due to the potential of a major explosion," DeWine said in a statement via Twitter.

On Friday night, a train derailed near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border due to a mechanical issue.

On Monday morning, a drastic temperature change was detected in a rail car, threatening catastrophic tanker failure and a potential explosion with the ability to send shrapnel up to a mile, DeWine's statement said.

Although most people in the area have already evacuated, more than 500 have declined to leave their homes, the statement said.