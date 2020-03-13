UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ohio Health Department Says Over 100,000 People May Have COVID-19 In US State

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 02:50 PM

Ohio Health Department Says Over 100,000 People May Have COVID-19 in US State

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Over 100,000 people in the US' northeastern state of Ohio are suspected of having contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), US Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton said at a press conference.

"We know now, just the fact of community spread, says that at least 1 percent, at the very least, 1 percent of our population is carrying this virus in Ohio today," Acton said on Thursday, as quoted by The Hill news website, adding that one percent of the Ohio population is more than 100,000 people.

So far, there have been five cases of the disease in the US state. All patients are in their 50s. As for the country in general, over 1,600 people tested positive for the disease, and 40 of the patients have died.

Given the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the United States, LOT Polish Airlines is suspending flights to the country from March 14 to April 13.

"Due to the spread of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and less interest in travel, we've made the following changes to the following directions: Warsaw - Miami, Warsaw - Newark, Warsaw - Los Angeles and Budapest - New York (JFK) - flights suspended from Saturday March 14 until April 13, 2020, Other LOT's flights to the USA from Warsaw to New York (JFK) and from Warsaw and Krakow to Chicago will be operated according to the schedule," the company said.

The World Health Organization has declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic, as it is already present in over 110 countries. So far, the total number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 128,000, with the death toll standing at 4,720 and the number of recovered people exceeding 68,000.

Related Topics

USA World Company Died Los Angeles Budapest Warsaw Newark Miami Chicago New York United States March April 2020 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IPL postponed amid fears of Coronavirus

19 minutes ago

PSL-2020: Foreign players start leaving for their ..

27 minutes ago

Foreign players may leave PSL if they want amid Co ..

42 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler’s Court mourns death of Sheikh Ahm ..

1 hour ago

Fans to be barred from Super Rugby in Australia ov ..

1 hour ago

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus in East A ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.