UrduPoint.com

Ohio Man Pleads Guilty To Charges Over Threats To Kill Biden, Lawmakers - US Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 03:00 AM

Ohio Man Pleads Guilty to Charges Over Threats to Kill Biden, Lawmakers - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) A 58-year-old man in the US state of Oklahoma admitted that he sent a series of messages to a local television station threatening to kill President Joe Biden, members of Congress and their families, the Justice Department said.

"John Jacobs Ahrens, 58, pleaded guilty to one count of threat against the President of the United States and two counts of interstate communication with a threat to injure. He will be sentenced on Dec. 22, 2021," the Justice Department said in a press release on Thursday.

In his messages, Ahrens demanded money and if it was not sent, he wrote that he would kill the President, members of Congress and their families, the release said.

For example, in a May 10, 2021 message Ahrens said: "Please go to my Facebook page and read what I sent to the men of the United States Congress.

They have less than 48 hours to hand over my money or their children will start dying all over the country. I'm going to kill their children," the release said.

In another message, Ahrens said: "America is going to get to see a sitting President get his head blown off right in front of them" and "your families will start dying. After that is over, I'm going to come back here one more time and tell you to hand over my money," the release added.

An executive producer from KOTV Channel 6 television contacted the FBI's National Threat Operations Center to report the threatening emails dated between May and June 2021, according to the release.

Related Topics

Facebook Man United States Money May June Congress FBI TV All From

Recent Stories

Green list for travel to Abu Dhabi updated

Green list for travel to Abu Dhabi updated

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary discuss l ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary discuss latest developments in Afghanis ..

3 hours ago
 Medevac flight arrives in Abu Dhabi carrying Akkar ..

Medevac flight arrives in Abu Dhabi carrying Akkar explosion victims

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee update procedure to enter Ab ..

5 hours ago
 Dubai records 365,632 tonnes exports, 260,001 tonn ..

Dubai records 365,632 tonnes exports, 260,001 tonnes imports in dhow trade durin ..

6 hours ago
 UAE beat Tahiti 4-3 at opener of FIFA Beach Soccer ..

UAE beat Tahiti 4-3 at opener of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.