UrduPoint.com

Ohio Manufacturing Building Catches Fire, No Injuries Reported - Cleveland Fire Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2023 | 02:50 AM

Ohio Manufacturing Building Catches Fire, No Injuries Reported - Cleveland Fire Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) A large-scale fire has erupted at a manufacturing building in Cleveland, Ohio, the city's fire department said in a notice posted on social media.

"Working Fire in 2-Story Manufacturing Building," the Cleveland Fire Department said via Twitter.

No injuries have been reported so far as a result of the fire, but the authorities nevertheless decided to include a specialist on hazardous materials to the team of first responders, the notice said.

"HazMat (hazardous materials) specialist responding. Cause of fire under investigation," the notice added.

Related Topics

Fire Social Media Twitter Cleveland

Recent Stories

Ruler of Sharjah directs allocation of industrial ..

Ruler of Sharjah directs allocation of industrial land to Emirati contractors in ..

1 hour ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah meets President of Azerbai ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah meets President of Azerbaijan

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Chief of Mongolian Pres ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Chief of Mongolian Presidential Court

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 40th sessio ..

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 40th session of Council of Arab Ministers ..

3 hours ago
 Al Bowardi receives Malaysian Minister of Defence

Al Bowardi receives Malaysian Minister of Defence

4 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves policies, initiatives ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves policies, initiatives to support UAE’s sustainabi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.