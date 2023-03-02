Ohio Manufacturing Building Catches Fire, No Injuries Reported - Cleveland Fire Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) A large-scale fire has erupted at a manufacturing building in Cleveland, Ohio, the city's fire department said in a notice posted on social media.

"Working Fire in 2-Story Manufacturing Building," the Cleveland Fire Department said via Twitter.

No injuries have been reported so far as a result of the fire, but the authorities nevertheless decided to include a specialist on hazardous materials to the team of first responders, the notice said.

"HazMat (hazardous materials) specialist responding. Cause of fire under investigation," the notice added.