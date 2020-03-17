UrduPoint.com
Ohio Orders Polls Closed Tuesday Over Virus, Roiling Democratic Primary

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 04:21 PM

Ohio orders polls closed Tuesday over virus, roiling Democratic primary

Ohio health officials ordered the state's polling stations closed for Tuesday's Democratic primary, as the governor defied a court ruling and declared a health emergency over coronavirus

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Ohio health officials ordered the state's polling stations closed for Tuesday's Democratic primary, as the governor defied a court ruling and declared a health emergency over coronavirus.

"While the polls will be closed tomorrow, Secretary of State @FrankLaRose will seek a remedy through the courts to extend voting options so that every voter who wants to vote will be granted that opportunity" at a later date, Governor Mike DeWine said late Monday on Twitter.

Ohio is one of four states -- joining Florida, Illinois and Arizona -- scheduled to hold primaries featuring Democratic presidential nomination frontrunner Joe Biden and his leftist rival Bernie Sanders.

Ohio's emergency action is the sharpest example yet of how the pandemic is upending the US political world, causing unprecedented turmoil in an election year.

DeWine, mindful of the rapidly escalating crisis with coronavirus that has already left about 70 people dead in the United States, called Monday for postponement of the Primary and said a lawsuit was filed in an effort to ensure the delay.

When an Ohio court rejected the request, DeWine and his administration stepped in and ordered the polls closed.

Holding an election under current conditions "would force poll workers and voters to place themselves at an unacceptable health risk of contracting coronavirus," he said.

The decision came barely eight hours before polls were to open across the industrial Midwestern state.

All ballots already submitted by mail or by early voting will count whether or not the election day is switched, officials said.

Three other states voting Tuesday -- Arizona, Florida and Illinois -- are set to hold their primaries as scheduled.

Louisiana recently pushed its April 4 vote to June 20, and Georgia postponed its March 24 primary by nearly two months.

After Ohio's call for delay, neighboring Kentucky postponed its vote by five weeks on coronavirus fears.

"These are unprecedented times," Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said on Twitter.

Adams, a Republican, said he and Democratic Governor Andy Beshear "agreed to delay the primary election" until June 23.

