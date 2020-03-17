UrduPoint.com
Ohio Orders Presidential Polls Closed Tuesday Citing Health Emergency

Tue 17th March 2020

Ohio health officials ordered the state's polling stations closed for Tuesday's Democratic primary, as the governor defied a court ruling and declared a health emergency over coronavirus

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Ohio health officials ordered the state's polling stations closed for Tuesday's Democratic Primary, as the governor defied a court ruling and declared a health emergency over coronavirus.

"While the polls will be closed tomorrow, Secretary of State @FrankLaRose will seek a remedy through the courts to extend voting options so that every voter who wants to vote will be granted that opportunity" at a later date, Governor Mike DeWine said late Monday on Twitter.

DeWine said conducting an election -- featuring Democratic presidential nomination frontrunner Joe Biden and rival Bernie Sanders -- under current conditions "would force poll workers and voters to place themselves at an unacceptable health risk of contracting coronavirus."

