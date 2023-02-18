Ohio Train Wreck Reminder Not To Transport Toxins Over Public Lands - Tribe

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2023) The train wreck in East Palestine should remind the US government not to transport toxic chemical by rail, something the tribe warned about a few years ago, Navajo Tribe President Jonathan Nez said in a statement to Sputnik.

"The freight train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio is a reminder to corporations and the US government that toxic chemicals should not be transported by rail," Nez said on Friday.

Navajo citizens have brought this issue before the Federal government many times, as they continuously transport dangerous substances by rail, through sovereign tribal lands, Ned added.

On February 3, a train hauling 20 cars with hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. A big fire erupted as a result of the derailment, leading to officials burning vinyl chloride inside five of the tanker cars in order to avoid a catastrophic explosion.

The chemicals inside the five rail cars were diverted and burnt as part of a so-called controlled release, letting off toxic chemicals such as hydrogen chloride and phosgene into the environment.

Other chemicals released into the environment include butyl acrylate, ethylhexyl acrylate and ethylene glycol monobutyl, according to media reports.

Although federal and state officials have repeatedly claimed that the air quality is safe and the municipal drinking water is safe to drink as well, many residents are still on edge about whether they should trust their word, especially after Governor Mike DeWine earlier this week recommended that residents should continue to drink bottled water.