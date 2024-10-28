Open Menu

Ohtani Expected To Play In World Series Game Three After Injury Scare: Roberts

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2024 | 08:10 AM

Ohtani expected to play in World Series game three after injury scare: Roberts

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Shohei Ohtani's participation in game three of the World Series will be a matter of pain tolerance according to Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who fully expects him to play.

"That's my expectation given talking to the training staff and getting the reports," Roberts told reporters at Yankee Stadium, where the Dodgers take a 2-0 lead over the New York Yankees into Monday's third game of baseball's best-of-seven championship showcase.

"I just know, if it's a per tolerance situation, I just don't see him not playing game three."

It wasn't quite the decisive "He's playing tomorrow" message that Roberts sent ESPN in a text, but the veteran manager sounded confident that Ohtani, who suffered a partially dislocated left shoulder in game two on Saturday, would be good to go.

"He's still got to go through the workout and swing the bat, but again, today feels better than yesterday and our assumption is tomorrow's going to feel better than today.

"So with that -- that's what I'm banking on."

Ohtani was hurt as he attempted to steal second base in the seventh inning of the Dodgers' 4-2 victory in game two.

Tagged out, Ohtani stayed on the ground grimacing in pain and holding his left arm until medical staff came out to assist him.

He eventually walked to the dugout holding his left arm, elbow bent, near his side as a trainer accompanied him.

Roberts said after the game that the Dodgers were "encouraged" that Ohtani had good range of motion and strength, but wouldn't know Ohtani's status until medical imaging scans were done.

After taking time for that, Ohtani was due to join his teammates in New York on Sunday evening.

Roberts said Ohtani would go through a series of more demanding workouts, from hitting balls off a tee to batting practice in a batting cage.

He doesn't expect the Japanese superstar to be significantly hindered by the injury.

"I don't see him being compromised," Roberts said. "It's the left shoulder, which is the back shoulder, so I don't see how that affects his hitting, if he's able to go. I really don't."

While the Dodgers took a commanding lead in the series, the injury to Ohtani -- who was unable to pitch in his first season with the Dodgers as he recovers from elbow surgery -- shocked the crowd at Dodger Stadium.

Ohtani is just one-for-eight at the plate in the first two games of the series with one extra base hit and no runs-batted-in.

But after a Most Valuable Player-caliber season in which he became the first player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in the same campaign, the threat he poses as the Dodgers' leadoff batter is a key element in Los Angeles' success.

Related Topics

World Los Angeles Same Lead New York Sunday From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housin ..

Senate Committee examines legal allotments, housing development initiatives

8 hours ago
 JI launches massive membership drive in federal c ..

JI launches massive membership drive in federal capital

8 hours ago
 Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in I ..

Mushaal calls for an end to Indian atrocities in IIOK

8 hours ago
 PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of ra ..

PMD forecast mainly dry weather with chances of rain in GB

8 hours ago
 Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for ..

Pakistan slams Israel's move to ban UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA

8 hours ago
 PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic reviva ..

PM appreciates KSA’s support for economic revival

8 hours ago
Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

Sindh LG by-polls: 31 candidates elected unopposed

8 hours ago
 SC bar elects best person as its President: Minist ..

SC bar elects best person as its President: Minister for Information, Broadcasti ..

8 hours ago
 DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at huma ..

DPM Dar laments world’s double standards at humanitarian crises in Gaza; genoc ..

8 hours ago
 Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global ..

Gilani highlights parliamentarians' role in global peace, Justice

8 hours ago
 UNRWA cannot be replaced, say UN top officials in ..

UNRWA cannot be replaced, say UN top officials in response to Israeli parliament ..

8 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciate ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciates KSA’s support for economic ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World