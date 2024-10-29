Open Menu

Ohtani Named In Dodgers Starting Line-up For World Series Game Three

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2024 | 08:10 AM

Ohtani named in Dodgers starting line-up for World Series game three

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Shohei Ohtani was named in the Los Angeles Dodgers' starting line-up for game three of the World Series on Monday, two days after suffering a shoulder injury in a 4-2 victory over the New York Yankees.

The Japanese superstar's presence in the team had been shrouded in uncertainty after he was helped off the field with a partially dislocated left shoulder during Saturday's game two win at Dodger Stadium.

However the Dodgers confirmed that Ohtani will take his normal position at the top of the batting line-up for Monday's pivotal clash at Yankee Stadium.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said on Sunday that while he expected Ohtani to play on Monday, the designated hitter's participation would be a question of pain tolerance.

"He's still got to go through the workout and swing the bat, but again, today feels better than yesterday and our assumption is tomorrow's going to feel better than today," Roberts said.

"So with that -- that's what I'm banking on."

Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy revealed on Monday that Ohtani had sent a group text to his team-mates before they flew to New York saying that he would be fit to play.

"He texted the whole team as we were on our way to the airport and said he was going to be fine, and that's it," Muncy told reporters at Yankee Stadium.

"He said he was going to play, so we all put it to the side at that moment. We said, all right, he's got us. We'll be ready for him to be in the lineup."

The Dodgers lead the best-of-seven series 2-0 after wins in Friday and Saturday's openers, leaving them just two wins away from capturing the World Series with five games remaining.

Related Topics

World Fine Los Angeles Lead New York Sunday All From Top Airport

Recent Stories

No immediate constitutional amendments under consi ..

No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra

8 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan

8 hours ago
 Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab St ..

Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..

9 hours ago
 957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-rel ..

957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-related incidents this year

9 hours ago
 Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for ..

Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for smog control

9 hours ago
 Death sentence awarded to four cops

Death sentence awarded to four cops

9 hours ago
PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its ..

PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its four-year performance

9 hours ago
 CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad

CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad

9 hours ago
 Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched

Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched

9 hours ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

9 hours ago
 Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for re ..

Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stabili ..

9 hours ago
 SACM Hamayun visits District Jail Abbottabad

SACM Hamayun visits District Jail Abbottabad

9 hours ago

More Stories From World