Ohtani Named In Dodgers Starting Line-up For World Series Game Three
Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2024 | 08:10 AM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Shohei Ohtani was named in the Los Angeles Dodgers' starting line-up for game three of the World Series on Monday, two days after suffering a shoulder injury in a 4-2 victory over the New York Yankees.
The Japanese superstar's presence in the team had been shrouded in uncertainty after he was helped off the field with a partially dislocated left shoulder during Saturday's game two win at Dodger Stadium.
However the Dodgers confirmed that Ohtani will take his normal position at the top of the batting line-up for Monday's pivotal clash at Yankee Stadium.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said on Sunday that while he expected Ohtani to play on Monday, the designated hitter's participation would be a question of pain tolerance.
"He's still got to go through the workout and swing the bat, but again, today feels better than yesterday and our assumption is tomorrow's going to feel better than today," Roberts said.
"So with that -- that's what I'm banking on."
Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy revealed on Monday that Ohtani had sent a group text to his team-mates before they flew to New York saying that he would be fit to play.
"He texted the whole team as we were on our way to the airport and said he was going to be fine, and that's it," Muncy told reporters at Yankee Stadium.
"He said he was going to play, so we all put it to the side at that moment. We said, all right, he's got us. We'll be ready for him to be in the lineup."
The Dodgers lead the best-of-seven series 2-0 after wins in Friday and Saturday's openers, leaving them just two wins away from capturing the World Series with five games remaining.
