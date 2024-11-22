New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Shohei Ohtani was named Major League Baseball's National League Most Valuable Player on Thursday after a historic 2024 season that ended with his first World Series title.

The 30-year-old Japanese designated hitter for the Los Angeles Dodgers took his second MVP award in a row and third in four years after winning the American League MVP in 2021 and 2023 with the Los Angeles Angels.

"I take this MVP as I'm just representing the Dodgers," Ohtani said through a translator. "It was a complete team effort. I wouldn't have been able to receive this award if it weren't for my teammates."

Ohtani became the first player in MLB history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in the same season.

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge captured the 2024 AL MVP award.

Judge and Ohtani were unanimous choices in voting by a media panel, each taking all 30 first-place votes. It was only the second time both MVPs were unanimous selections after last year when Ohtani won in the AL and Ronald Acuña Jr. in the NL.

in the NL.

Ohtani became only the second player in MLB history to have captured MVP awards in both leagues after MLB legend Frank Robinson, who won the 1961 NL MVP with Cincinnati and the 1966 AL MVP with Baltimore.

Ohtani became the first designated hitter to capture an MLB MVP award. He won the past two in a dual role as a pitcher and batter but spent this season recovering from an injury that kept him off the mound.

Resuming his pitching role in 2025 is a goal, Ohtani said.

"My focus is just to get back healthy, come back stronger, get back on the mound and then show everybody what I can do," Ohtani said.

Ohtani, who signed a record 10-year deal worth $700 million with the Dodgers last December, sparked the team's run to the World Series crown, beating the Yankees in the best-of-seven final.

Ohtani, the first designated hitter to win an MVP award, had a .310 batting average with an NL-best 54 home runs and batted in 130 runs while stealing 59 bases over 159 regular-season games.

