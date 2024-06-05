Open Menu

Ohtani's Ex-interpreter Pleads Guilty To Stealing Nearly $17 Mn From Baseball Star

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2024 | 06:29 PM

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) The former interpreter to Shohei Ohtani pleaded guilty on Tuesday to stealing nearly $17 million from the Japanese baseball star to pay off illegal gambling debts.

Ippei Mizuhara admitted one count of bank fraud, which carries a maximum 30-year prison sentence, and one count of filing a false tax return, which has a maximum three-year prison sentence, according to the US Attorney's Office.

US District Judge John Holcomb has scheduled sentencing for October 25.

Mizuhara appeared at a hearing in federal court in Santa Ana, mobbed by photographers as he entered the courthouse, after reaching a deal with prosecutors as part of a broader federal sports gambling investigation.

Ohtani's long-time friend took millions of dollars from the Major League Baseball star's bank account to finance an "insatiable appetite" for illegal sports gambling, prosecutors said.

"I worked for (Ohtani) and I had access to his accounts," Mizuhara said during the hearing.

"I fell into gambling debt and the only way I could think of was to access his money. I wired money for my gambling debt from his account."

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger and pitching star Ohtani, whose two-way skills have many comparing him to Babe Ruth among baseball's greatest legends, signed the richest contract in North American sports history to join the Dodgers last December, a deal worth $700 million.

After an initial April court appearance, Mizuhara's lawyer said his client wished to apologize to "Ohtani, the Dodgers and Major League Baseball" and "take responsibility" for his actions.

After Mizuhara's guilty pleas, the Dodgers issued a statement moving beyond the scandal that erupted as the team was starting the season in March.

"With today's plea in the criminal proceedings against Ippei Mizuhara and the conclusion of both federal and MLB investigations, the Dodgers are pleased that Shohei and the team can put this entire matter behind them," the team statement said.

Prosecutors have stressed that Ohtani was an innocent victim of Mizuhara's deception and there was no evidence to suggest the Dodgers star was aware of illegal gambling or involved in such matters.

"This full admission of guilt has brought important closure to me and my family," Ohtani said in a statement. "I want to sincerely thank the authorities for finishing their thorough and effective investigation so quickly and uncovering all of the evidence.

"It's time to close this chapter, move on and continue to focus on playing and winning ball games."

