UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC: $3,998 Million In Development Aid To Lebanon

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 12:58 PM

OIC: $3,998 Million in Development Aid to Lebanon

The Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF), a subsidiary organ of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), has in the course of past years delivered a total of $3,998 million in aid to the Lebanese Republic’sdevelopmentefforts

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020) The Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF), a subsidiary organ of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), has in the course of past years delivered a total of $3,998 million in aid to the Lebanese Republic’sdevelopmentefforts.

The ISF financial assistance benefited emergency service sectors, universities, centers and associations, hospitals, schools and mosques.
For the record, the ISF Permanent Board in its 63rd (2019) and 64th (2020) meetings approved an aid package for Tuhama Medical Center, established by the Halba-based Akkar Charitable Society.

The Center delivers medical aid to a large population of Lebanese patients and Syrian refugees.

Related Topics

Syria 2019 2020 Refugee Million OIC

Recent Stories

WHO Seeks Coordination With China on Risk Assessme ..

7 minutes ago

Russia Registers 6,556 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 ..

7 minutes ago

UAE leaders greet Canada&#039;s Governor General o ..

30 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on I ..

30 minutes ago

PYD Might Consider Allying With Damascus Only If U ..

7 minutes ago

Over 40 States Report No Increase in Radioactivity ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.