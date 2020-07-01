OIC: $3,998 Million in Development Aid to Lebanon

The Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF), a subsidiary organ of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), has in the course of past years delivered a total of $3,998 million in aid to the Lebanese Republic’sdevelopmentefforts

The ISF financial assistance benefited emergency service sectors, universities, centers and associations, hospitals, schools and mosques.

For the record, the ISF Permanent Board in its 63rd (2019) and 64th (2020) meetings approved an aid package for Tuhama Medical Center, established by the Halba-based Akkar Charitable Society.

The Center delivers medical aid to a large population of Lebanese patients and Syrian refugees.