OIC Ad Hoc Ministerial Committee on Accountability for Human Rights Violations against Rohingya holds consultative meeting in Riyadh

Riyadh (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- 30th September, 2020) The OIC Ad Hoc Ministerial Committee on Accountability for Human Rights Violations against the Rohingya held a consultative meeting at the level of Permanent Representatives in Riyadh on 30 September 2020.

During the meeting, the Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr.

Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, reviewed the practical positive steps taken by the OIC to sensitize the international community of the plight of the Rohingya and the OIC’s strong commitment to the principles of justice and accountability for human rights violations committed against the Rohingya, particularly within the framework of the legal case filed with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Myanmar.



The Secretary-General also commended the states that made financial contributions to support the costs of the case, thanking them for their prompt response.

He further urged the other Member States to support this case for human rights, which was applauded and welcomed by the international community. During the meeting, the participants exchanged views on the development of the case and ways to support it.