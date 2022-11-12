OIC Ad Hoc Ministerial Committee on Accountability for Human Rights Violations against Rohingya held an Open-ended Meeting at OIC General Secretariat

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2022 | 01:36 PM

The OIC Ad Hoc Ministerial Committee on Accountability for Human Rights Violations against the Rohingya, held an open-ended meeting, today, 10th November 2022, at OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah, chaired by H.E. Dawda Jallow, Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Republic of The Gambia

During the meeting, the OIC Secretary-General, H.E. Hissein Brahim Taha, reviewed the practical steps taken by the OIC to sensitize the international community of the plight of the Rohingya and reaffirmed the OIC’s strong commitment to the principles of justice and accountability.


The Secretary-General commended the Republic of Gambia for its leading role in the case filed against Myanmar at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

He also expressed his appreciation for the support extended by Member States and OIC Institutions to the cause of the Rohingya.
H.E.

Dawda Jallow, Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Republic of The Gambia, in his capacity as Chair of this Ad hoc Ministerial Committee, briefed the meeting on the current status of the case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
Participants in the meeting discussed the developments related to the case and OIC’s efforts in this regard.

