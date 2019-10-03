OIC Affirms Continued Developmental Support to Somalia

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) participated in the Partnership Forum for Somalia hosted in Mogadishu on 1-2 October 2019

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd October, 2019) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) participated in the Partnership Forum for Somalia hosted in Mogadishu on 1-2 October 2019.

The OIC Secretary General, H.E. Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, reaffirmed in his address to the Forumhis organization’s support to Somalia and evoked the particular emphasis placed on assisting the Somali people and government in their drive to build a renewed future for the country.

The Secretary General’s address, which was delivered on his behalf by the OIC Assistant Secretary General for political affairs, Amb. Yousef AlDhobei, also included a fresh emphasis on the OIC’s office in Mogadishu keeping up its role in supporting Somalia’s implementation of its 2020 roadmap as well as its sustained focus on additional developmental and training programs within the Somali national development plan.

The Secretary General renewed the OIC’s gratitude to the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, for the support it has been extending to the OIC so as to enable it to forge ahead with its projects in Somalia, including a wide range of developmental and humanitarian actions.

The OIC Assistant Secretary General met on the occasion with H.E. Mr. Hassen Ali Khairi, Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia, who welcomed the OIC’s delegation and paid tribute to the OIC for its interest in Somalia. The two parties also discussed ways to advance cooperation between them and Amb.Dhobei reiterated the OIC’s readiness to extend all support to Somalia in accordance with the relevant OIC resolutions.