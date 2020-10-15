OIC Affirms Solidarity with Iraq

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the agreement reached by the Iraqi government and the Iraq Kurdistan Regional government to strengthen the Iraqi Federal Government’s authority in Sinjar in the Nineveh Province

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th October, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the agreement reached by the Iraqi government and the Iraq Kurdistan Regional government to strengthen the Iraqi Federal Government’s authority in Sinjar in the Nineveh Province.

This will end the presence of foreign armed groups and Daesh terrorist organization and pave the way for the return of displaced persons and reconstruction of the city.

On this occasion, the OIC General Secretariat affirms the OIC’s full support for the sovereignty, security, stability and territorial integrity of Iraq, and for all measures taken by the Iraqi government to protect security and peace in the entire territory of the Republic of Iraq to ensure the achievement of these objectives.



The General Secretariat, on the other hand, welcomes the Iraqi government’s announcement of its intention to hold legislative elections in June 2021 and its efforts to limit weapons to the hands of the government to ensure dignified life for the Iraqi people and reconstruction of liberated regions.