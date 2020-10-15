UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OIC Affirms Solidarity With Iraq

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 11:18 AM

OIC Affirms Solidarity with Iraq

The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the agreement reached by the Iraqi government and the Iraq Kurdistan Regional government to strengthen the Iraqi Federal Government’s authority in Sinjar in the Nineveh Province

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th October, 2020) The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the agreement reached by the Iraqi government and the Iraq Kurdistan Regional government to strengthen the Iraqi Federal Government’s authority in Sinjar in the Nineveh Province.

This will end the presence of foreign armed groups and Daesh terrorist organization and pave the way for the return of displaced persons and reconstruction of the city.
On this occasion, the OIC General Secretariat affirms the OIC’s full support for the sovereignty, security, stability and territorial integrity of Iraq, and for all measures taken by the Iraqi government to protect security and peace in the entire territory of the Republic of Iraq to ensure the achievement of these objectives.


The General Secretariat, on the other hand, welcomes the Iraqi government’s announcement of its intention to hold legislative elections in June 2021 and its efforts to limit weapons to the hands of the government to ensure dignified life for the Iraqi people and reconstruction of liberated regions.

Related Topics

Terrorist Iraq June All Government Agreement OIC

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Congratulates Tajikistan P ..

3 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE hosting vaccine trial for Sputnik ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistan records 13 more deaths due to Covid-19 du ..

37 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 15 October 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Instead of being scared, let us discuss what makes ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.